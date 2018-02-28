Home   >   Entertainment   >   Tickets on sale now for ‘Anything Goes’ at WHS

Tickets on sale now for ‘Anything Goes’ at WHS

By on February 28, 2018

The Warwick High School music department will be staging Cole Porter’s, “Anything Goes.”

This musical takes place in the 1930s and follows the story of Reno Sweeny, an evangelist turned nightclub singer. Reno and her group of friends board the S.S. American on a trip across the Atlantic Ocean from New York City to London. Reno starts to fall for her pal, Billy Crocker, who has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt. The only issue is that Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle is an array of characters in elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and much more.

The show will be held at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., on Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m.

Prices vary by seat location. Center section reserved seating costs $13.50 for adults, $11.50 for senior citizens and students; Rear mezzanine, left and right sides, general admission seats cost $11.50 for adults, and $9.50 for senior citizens and students.

Tickets can be purchased at warwicksd.org. There will also be a community sales night on March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school music department tech lab. Tickets can also be ordered by calling 717-925-0030 or emailing tickets@warwicksd.org to purchase tickets.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *