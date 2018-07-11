Don't Miss
Home > Entertainment > This week at the movies…
This week at the movies…
By mhunnefield on July 11, 2018
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Stray Birds will disband
The Stray Birds will fly as a flock no longer....
- This week at the movies…
-
Her job is ‘Oz’-some!
…but ‘there’s no place like home’ for this Lititz native...
-
At LCBC, movie month brings new perspective
You’ve heard of dinner and a movie. How...
-
F&M Painting Keeps History Alive at the Johannes Mueller House
The Johannes Mueller House has been downtown in the heart...
-
Derr selected as KU Female Rookie of Year
Kutztown University women’s basketball player Rylee Derr, a 2017 Warwick...
- Posted July 3, 2018
- 0
-
Rohrer’s walk-off hit lifts Lititz in the 10th
Taylor Rohrer was ready to go home. No doubt, so...
- Posted July 3, 2018
- 0
-
The Stray Birds will disband
The Stray Birds will fly as a flock no...
-
This week at the movies…
-
Her job is ‘Oz’-some!
…but ‘there’s no place like home’ for this Lititz...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: