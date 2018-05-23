This summer at Landis Valley…
This June and July, Landis Valley is offering adults and children multi-day immersive educational opportunities through Summer Institute, Summer Sampler Camp, and Historic Trades Camp.
Learn about historic foodways, have fun building games and toys, and get excited about a new craft or trade. At the end of July, enter the world of the 1860s during our Civil War Days event.
Summer Institute includes classes on many different kinds of arts, crafts, and hobbies. Pre-registration is required.
Summer camps for ages five to 11, or ages 12 to 15 are immersive experiences that will give children a better understanding of the lives of children in the 18th and 19th centuries through games, cooking, crafts, and more.
Contact Sheri Brown at 717-569-0401 x228 to register.
Civil War Days takes place July 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make way for cavalry drills and cover your ears during the musket firing demonstrations. Talk to the Ladies’ Aid Society, members of the Sanitary Commission, politicians, and other civilians who supported the soldiers and the war effort, as well as Civil War engineers, soldiers, and generals. Games and hands-on activities for kids; dancing and horse-drawn wagon rides for the whole family. Lectures and a Civil War fashion show round out the event.
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum is located at 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. For a full listing and description of classes and events, visit landisvalleymuseum.org.
