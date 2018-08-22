The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest
The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music Fest on Sept. 29 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show for that day begins at 3:30.
“We’re really excited to be headlining Saturday night,” the band posted on Facebook,”but the whole weekend is packed with great bands including Waxahatchee, Palm, Ruby the Hatchet, Low Cut Connie, Levee Drivers, and more! Don’t miss out! We may just feature some new material too.”
Tickets for the fest can be purchased at phlmusicfest.com. The festival runs Sept. 27 through 30.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest
The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music Fest...
-
Free concert, ice cream Sept. 2
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation for a free concert and...
-
Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its 2018...
-
Ephrata Cloister offers rare tour
“What’s upstairs?” is a common question from visitors to...
-
‘A Night at the Museum’ screening set
The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave.,...
- This week at the movies….
-
Linden Hall opens with Covocation and Lotus Ceremony
Head of School Michael E. Waylett rang the opening...
-
The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest
The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music...
-
Free concert, ice cream Sept. 2
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation for a free concert...
-
Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Carol Koch says:
-
Pete Labella says:
-
Brenda says: