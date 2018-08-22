Home   >   Entertainment   >   The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest

The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest

The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music Fest on Sept. 29 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show for that day begins at 3:30.

“We’re really excited to be headlining Saturday night,” the band posted on Facebook,”but the whole weekend is packed with great bands including Waxahatchee, Palm, Ruby the Hatchet, Low Cut Connie, Levee Drivers, and more! Don’t miss out! We may just feature some new material too.”

Tickets for the fest can be purchased at phlmusicfest.com. The festival runs Sept. 27 through 30.

