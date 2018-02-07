Home   >   Entertainment   >   Take musical trip down memory lane with ‘The Wonderettes’

Take musical trip down memory lane with ‘The Wonderettes’

By on February 7, 2018

Featuring the top hits of the 1950s and ‘60s, the hit musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a trip down memory lane to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet the Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.

“Everyone has memories of high school prom…the laughs, the music, the love, the heartache,” says Servant Stage artistic director, Wally Calderon. “We have done our best to pack all of those feelings into two hours. This show is packed with hit music that standing alone makes you just want to smile. But we have also worked hard to surround the music with a true and honest story of young love, friendship, humor, and what happens when best friends drift apart over the next 10 years.”

All performances are offered as pay-what-you-will. Performances run Feb. 16 through March 4 at the Emerald Foundation Community Campus, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

Tickets are required and can be reserved in advance by visiting ServantStageCompany.com or by calling 717-455-0255.

