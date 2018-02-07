Take musical trip down memory lane with ‘The Wonderettes’
Featuring the top hits of the 1950s and ‘60s, the hit musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a trip down memory lane to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet the Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
“Everyone has memories of high school prom…the laughs, the music, the love, the heartache,” says Servant Stage artistic director, Wally Calderon. “We have done our best to pack all of those feelings into two hours. This show is packed with hit music that standing alone makes you just want to smile. But we have also worked hard to surround the music with a true and honest story of young love, friendship, humor, and what happens when best friends drift apart over the next 10 years.”
All performances are offered as pay-what-you-will. Performances run Feb. 16 through March 4 at the Emerald Foundation Community Campus, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.
Tickets are required and can be reserved in advance by visiting ServantStageCompany.com or by calling 717-455-0255.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Take musical trip down memory lane with ‘The Wonderettes’
Featuring the top hits of the 1950s and ‘60s, the...
-
Enjoy the splendors of Ireland
Travelogue at Warwick High School Feb. 10 The Rotary Club...
-
Akron Grace chili cook-off is Feb. 25
The public is invited to compete, or simply eat, at...
-
MC girls keep L-L hopes alive with win over Ephrata
With post-season berths up for grabs, the Manheim Central and...
-
On (to) Wisconsin
Rucci commits to play for the Badgers When Hayden Rucci’s...
-
WHS girls end season with loss to Lady Streaks
The Warwick girls closed out their season Tuesday night with...
-
Late surge lifts Ephrata past Barons
For the first 28 minutes Tuesday, upstart Manheim Central gave...
-
Take musical trip down memory lane with ‘The Wonderettes’
Featuring the top hits of the 1950s and ‘60s,...
-
Enjoy the splendors of Ireland
Travelogue at Warwick High School Feb. 10 The Rotary...
-
Akron Grace chili cook-off is Feb. 25
The public is invited to compete, or simply eat,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Tom Gilburg says:
-
Vicky Hankins says:
-
Not Mary says: