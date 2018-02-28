St. Patty’s Day dance planned
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be hosting a St. Patty’s Dance on Friday, March 16 at the Lititz American Legion, 109 N. Broad St., from 7 to 11 p.m.
The evening will feature The South Side Band from Lancaster. There will be light snacks, a cash bar and a few other St. Patty’s Day surprises.
Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple and are on sale now at the Lititz American Legion, or available at the door. Call 717-572-5979 to learn more.
