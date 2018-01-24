Home   >   Entertainment   >   Singing Valentines are tastier than chocolate

By on January 24, 2018

Singing Valentines make for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.

Vocal Harmonix, Lititz’s all-female acappella chorus, is sending out quartets on Feb. 14 to share the love all over the tricounty area. Phone delivery is available too.

Above, Hot off the Press serenades a mostly-willing recipient.

To order a singing Valentine, call Liz at 610-468-0728.

