Singing Valentines are tastier than chocolate
Singing Valentines make for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.
Vocal Harmonix, Lititz’s all-female acappella chorus, is sending out quartets on Feb. 14 to share the love all over the tricounty area. Phone delivery is available too.
Above, Hot off the Press serenades a mostly-willing recipient.
To order a singing Valentine, call Liz at 610-468-0728.
-
-
-
