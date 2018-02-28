Home   >   Entertainment   >   Show will feature student artwork

Show will feature student artwork

By on February 28, 2018

 

The Manheim Central Art Show kicks off Thursday, March 8, at the Manheim Farm Show Exhibition Center with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Works will also be on display March 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition will feature a variety of different pieces of art from grade levels K-12.

Pictured are an acrylic paint on canvas piece by Emma Burkhart, and a ceramic sculpture by Karlie Nolt.

To learn more about the show, call 717-664-8400.

 

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *