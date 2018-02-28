Show will feature student artwork
The Manheim Central Art Show kicks off Thursday, March 8, at the Manheim Farm Show Exhibition Center with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Works will also be on display March 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The exhibition will feature a variety of different pieces of art from grade levels K-12.
Pictured are an acrylic paint on canvas piece by Emma Burkhart, and a ceramic sculpture by Karlie Nolt.
To learn more about the show, call 717-664-8400.
