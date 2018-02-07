Serenade your sweetie Feb. 14
Quartets from Lititz’s Vocal Harmonix chorus will be delivering singing Valentines all day on Feb. 14.
The singers travel to offices, restaurants, homes — and even barns — to make these memorable deliveries.
Long distance phone delivery is also available. Call 610-468-0728 to make a reservation.
Above, foursome Hot Pink delivers a Valentine to Rose Barr, of Maytown.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kids have a hand in designing Tree House playground
The Lititz Church of the Brethren, partnering with Play By...
-
Serenade your sweetie Feb. 14
Quartets from Lititz’s Vocal Harmonix chorus will be delivering singing...
-
Olsens married 40 years
Dave and Deb (Greatti) Olsen are celebrating their 40th wedding...
-
Births – Reported Feb. 8, 2018
AUKETT, Michael C. and Emily (Bright), Manheim, a daughter, at...
-
Divine Consign consolidates locations, adds gift items
Divine Consign is consolidating its operations and closing its...
-
Library bids farewell to director Foltz
Manheim Community Library bid farewell to director Melissa Foltz on...
-
The sweetest show of the year
EPAC kicks off 2018 season with Kids4Kids production of ‘Willy...
-
Kids have a hand in designing Tree House playground
The Lititz Church of the Brethren, partnering with Play...
-
Serenade your sweetie Feb. 14
Quartets from Lititz’s Vocal Harmonix chorus will be delivering...
-
Olsens married 40 years
Dave and Deb (Greatti) Olsen are celebrating their 40th...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Tom Gilburg says:
-
Vicky Hankins says:
-
Not Mary says: