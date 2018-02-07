Home   >   Entertainment   >   Serenade your sweetie Feb. 14

By on February 7, 2018

Quartets from Lititz’s Vocal Harmonix chorus will be delivering singing Valentines all day on Feb. 14.

The singers travel to offices, restaurants, homes — and even barns — to make these memorable deliveries.

Long distance phone delivery is also available. Call 610-468-0728 to make a reservation.

Above, foursome Hot Pink delivers a Valentine to Rose Barr, of Maytown.

