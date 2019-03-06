See ‘The Humans’ at EPAC

Ephrata Area Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will stage “The Humans,” a one-act play written by Stephen Karam, March 14 through 23.

In 2016, the play opened on Broadway and joined the ranks of “Death of a Salesman,” “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” and “August, Osage County” as one of the great plays to examine the American family. This play went on to win the Tony Award for Best Play of 2016.

“The Humans” is a play about the average family’s Thanksgiving, filled with fun, frustration, love, loss, turkey, therapy, and the entire complex range of human emotions that usually accompanies the holiday. This year, the Irish, three-generation Blake family will be celebrating in the Chinatown apartment of youngest daughter, Brigid. Around the table we find Catholic parents Erik and Deirdre; Brigid who is living in sin with her boyfriend, Richard; Aimee, who recently broke up with her girlfriend and is now suffering an intestinal illness; and grandmother Fiona “Momo,” who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. It’s bound to be a strange and uncanny evening wrought with psychological hubbub and a wildly good time.

EPAC’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre is located at 320 Cocalico St., near Ephrata’s Grater Park. Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.