Rothsville Community Day kicks off with a 5K
The 16th annual Rothsville Community Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Forney Field, Church Street, Rothsville.
The day will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run/Walk sponsored by WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine – Rothsville. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Forney Field. Proceeds from the $10 5K registration fee will benefit WellSpan’s Prescription for Caring program, which provides assistance for people who cannot afford vital medications.
Free registration for all other events begins at 9:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children can enjoy face painting, spin art, a bouncy castle, barrel train rides and games.
The ever-popular helicopter candy drop, sponsored by the Rothsville Ambulance Association, will take place at 10:45 a.m. It is open to children ages 12 and under.
Kay L. Moyer, Penn State University Extension safety nurse educator, will be returning with an informative home safety puppet show at 12:15 p.m.
The featured entertainment of the day is a presentation by Red Creek Wildlife Center at 1 p.m. The Center’s mission is to “offer a second chance to distressed Pennsylvania wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, public education and by providing training for wildlife rehabilitators.” They will be bringing along a few of the creatures they have rescued.
An egg toss, wheel barrow race, three legged race, and pie eating contest will round out the day. There will be two age groups for each contest: children and adults. Door prizes from local businesses will be given away throughout the day.
In conjunction with Rothsville Community Day nearby Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, will have their nature trails open to the public from dawn until dusk.
Community Day is sponsored by Rothsville area churches (Jerusalem Lutheran, Millport Mennonite, Salem United Methodist, and St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational) in conjunction with the Northern Regional Police, the Rothsville Fire Company, and the Rothsville Ambulance Association; and support from many local businesses.
