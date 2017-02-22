Home   >   Entertainment   >   Roots & Blues Festival in Lancaster this weekend

Roots & Blues Festival in Lancaster this weekend

By on February 22, 2017

The Dukes of Destiny, a veteran blues and old school soul band from Philadelphia, is the only band out of 70-plus performing at this weekend’s Roots & Blues Festival that sent us a press release, so their photo is in this week’s Local E.

The Dukes are just one of the dozens of artists performing in the big city south of Lititz. The long list of quality acts includes legends like David Bromberg and Billy Price, and local favorites like Steven Courtney and Vinegar Creek Constituency.

The festival is a celebration of American music, running from Feb. 24 to 26 at various venues throughout downtown Lancaster.

The Dukes will appear opening night Friday, Feb. 24, in the Lizard Lounge of the Chameleon Club at 223 N. Water St. They will play two sets, beginning at 8:45 p.m.

The Dukes of Destiny features six established and hard-working musicians who bring experience, energy, and joy to the stage: band leader, harmonica player and singer, John Colgan-Davis; drummer Bob Holden; guitarist AC Steel; keyboardist “Chicago” Carl Snyder; bassist Rich Curtis; and vocalist Arlyn Wolters.

With a lineup of songs that include their unique arrangements of blues standards as well as heartfelt originals, the Dukes have recorded four CDs that have received wide critical acclaim. Their website, dukesofdestiny.com, features cuts from their CDs, press reviews, and videos of live performances from some of their shows.

Other bands playing over the weekend include Carlos Elliott Jr. & The Cornlickers, Ragtime Willi, David Wax Museum, Chaz DePaolo, Gas House Gorillas, the Hackensaw Boys, and Johnny Showcase.

Ticket information for the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival is at lancasterrootsandblues.com.

And look for original festival coverage by Cory Van Brookhoven in next week’s Record Express.

One Comment

  1. John Colgan-Davis

    February 22, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    This is John Colgan-Davis from the Dukes. Thanks so much for the coverage. We are super excited about playing the festival. There are a lot of great musicians that will be there from every genre-blue country, bluegrass, etc What a wonderful weekend. Come on out and enjoy

