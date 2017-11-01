Rock Lititz welcomes thousands to Shock the Block trick-or-treat night
Over 2,000 trick-or-treaters swarmed Pod 2 at Rock Lititz for Shock the Block, a night of treats and family-friendly Halloween thrills last Thursday, Oct. 26. Among the attractions were a special effects-filled haunted house, an Alcatraz-inspired photo booth, hayrides, pumpkin-decorating, games and free hugs from a live unicorn.
A shiny new bike was promised to the winner of the Costume Contest Parade, which quickly became two new bikes when the judges selected a Wayne’s World duo as Best of Show. Wayne and Garth, classic characters from Saturday Night Live, were depicted by Ari Levine and Harper Hales. The top 10 runners-up also received awards, judged by Lititz Bikeworks owners Rebecca and Mark Branle, who also provided the winners’ bikes.
Joining the Pod 2 at Rock Lititz community of companies were the Lititz Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Lititz area Boy Scouts of America Troop 142, Warwick National Honor Society students, and community volunteers to help make the event a success. The $2 admission per person benefits the Warwick Education Foundation.
“We’re overwhelmed with the community’s response to our Shock the Block event,” said Andrea Shirk of Rock Lititz. “When we are able to open our doors to the community, we want to do it in an impactful way.”
Located on the Rock Lititz campus, Pod 2 is a 250,000 square feet collaborative community of 28 companies that serve the live event industry and the community at large, including a restaurant, climbing gym, bike shop, yoga studio, music shop and more.
