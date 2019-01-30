Pretzel fun for everyone!

The Kiwanis Club of the Lititz Area will be having two pretzel-themed fests this year.

Kids Free Fun Day

Kids Free Fun Day in the Park will be held May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lititz Spring Park. This event, funded from the proceeds of Kiwanis Pretzel Fest on May 4, is free for kids 12 years of age and younger.

Kids Day includes games, a bounce house, face painting. snacks, drinks and prizes. Most games are based on the Minute-to-Win-It concept and are fun to do and often hilarious to watch. Snacks include Kunzler soft pretzel wrapped hot dogs, Greco’s Ice Cream and Oregon Dairy Cupcakes.

Free Ticket Vouchers (one per child with adult supervision) are available starting Feb. 1 at the Lititz and Manheim Township Libraries.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at Bortz Pavilion in the Park between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on May 11 to redeem vouchers and guarantee a ticket.

Tickets will be capped at 500. For more information, call 717-560-2295.

Pretzel Fest for adults

Pretzel Fest on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Lititz, has been expanded to include over 15 pretzel-themed tastings highlighting the Lititz area’s rich pretzel history, along with three beer tastings. Music around town will add to the festivities.

Discounted tickets go on sale Feb. 1, and can be purchased in advance online at lititzpretzelfest.com or Lititz and Manheim Township Libraries and downtown locations. Visit lititzpretzelfest.com to learn more.