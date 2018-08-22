Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘Picnic’ opens at EPAC Sept. 6

‘Picnic’ opens at EPAC Sept. 6

By on August 22, 2018

“Picnic” will be staged Sept. 6 through 15. EPAC is located at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

“Picnic” is a Pulitzer prize-winning play by William Inge about life in 1950s Kansas. You never know what will happen at the neighborhood Labor Day picnic, especially when a handsome young drifter comes to town. When the young drifter, Hal Carter, comes to visit his college friend, Alan Seymour, and look for work, Alan’s girlfriend Madge finds herself falling for him.

As Flo Owens tries to keep her daughters, Madge and Millie, away from Hal, it seems that her neighbor Helen Potts is trying to push them together. Alan and Madge aren’t the only couple whose relationship is on the rocks. Schoolteacher Rosemary is balancing keeping her boyfriend Howard at a respectable distance and getting him to pop the question. With all this feminine energy, Hal is really about to shake things up at this small town’s wholesome picnic.

Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *