‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Sharadin Bigler Theater, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, March 15 through 24.
The musical is based on a play by Rick Elice and the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The music was composed by Wayne Barker. “Peter” was a Tony Award nominee for Best Play in 2012.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a magical story about imagination and growing up &tstr; and never growing up. This high-flying adventure tells the backstories of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Neverland. In addition to these beloved characters, a motley crew of new characters will find themselves shipwrecked in your heart. Molly Aster is a Starcatcher-in-training who’s about to be confronted by goofy orphans, clumsy pirates, and sing-songy mermaids.
Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.