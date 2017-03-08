- Roots and Blues 2017
Party for the wolves! – Benefit concert at Tellus360
Wolf Jam, a benefit concert for the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania, will take place March 19, at 6 p.m., at Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster.
The event features a number of musical acts, including The Wolf Pack, featuring Tony Torres and Linda K.; Fred Pellegrini; The Surf Ratz; and The Dirty Devils Trio.
Kathy Barker-Callahan is serving as emcee.
Vendors on hand to help with the fundraising are the Lititz Art Association, BluSail-Golitz Studio, and Stoll & Wolfe Distillery.
Staff from the sanctuary will be presenting a visual presentation, and volunteers will be on-hand to answer questions.
For over 30 years, the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania at Speedwell Forge has provided a home for displaced wolves and wolf-dogs. Money raised will help with the daily care and feeding of more than 40 wolves, as well as long-term improvement projects &tstr; an on-site veterinary clinic, and a wolf kitchen for food storage and preparation.
Donations to the sanctuary can be made in person at the event, or online through the sanctuary’s website, wolfsanctuarypa.org.
About mhunnefield
