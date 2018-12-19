National Christmas Center moving to E-town
The National Christmas Center Collection has been purchased in its entirety and will remain in Lancaster County.
The Christmas collection will be categorically packed up and transported to Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, presently home of Ironstone Ranch, The Star Barn Village and Herr’s Mill Covered Bridge (Kissing Bridge). The display will be incorporated as a Christmas Collection at the upcoming major endeavor, The Barns of Belmont.
The Belmont endeavor is a three-year project that will ultimately house the Leviathan 4-4-0 Steam Engine and the only reproduction of the original Lincoln Funeral Car. The four-and-a-half story Belmont Barn will house a full commercial kitchen and provide seating for over 500 guests for weddings and corporate events.
Several of the rare nativity scenes from the National Christmas Center will be displayed this Christmas in The Star Barn during the holiday dinners open to the public by reservation. One scene to be included will be the 23-piece hand carved, bass wood, life sized Nativity.
To learn more, visit StoneGablesEstate.com or call 717-902-9791.
