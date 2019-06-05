Music fest will benefit area food banks
The sixth annual FoodStock Music Festival, Lancaster’s fundraiser to fight hunger, will be held at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., in Lancaster, on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 7 p.m.
During the event, concert-goers can participate in a Chinese auction, raffles throughout the day, 50/50 drawings, and a craft show and sale. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. Children 12 and under can enter for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
FoodStock president Tom Hayden was driven to produce such an event through his love of music, and his work with the U.S. Postal Service. Seeing how successful the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has been these past many years, Hayden was inspired to do something more; ticket sales for FoodStock Music Festival provide funds for local food banks and pantries.
This year’s line-up includes: Steel Radiance, The Ogham Stones, Hydroponic Philharmonic, Corsair Blue Jazz Orchestra, Mo Lowda & The Humble, and Back In Motion.
All of the latest information for the fest can be found on FoodStock’s Facebook page and website, FoodStockpa.org.
