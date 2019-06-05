The Mela Indian American fusion community festival returns to Lititz Springs Park on June 29, from 2 to 8 p.m.

At this completely free event, guests will have chance to enjoy delicious, internationally popular Indian food like vegetable samosa, chaat. crisp triangle turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas and cumin, chicken curry and a blend of vegetables cooked in exotic spices herb and roots, mango lassi, and a variety of desserts will be available.

Learn more about Mela in upcoming editions, and at iafgl.org.