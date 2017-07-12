- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 1
- Showcase of Homes, July 13, 2017
Need a Used Car? Need Auto Repairs? You Need S & B Auto Repair
Whenever you need an affordable used car or reliable auto...
Life Flow Plumbing: There for Life’s Plumbing Needs
Needing a good, reliable plumber is a simple fact of...
Zig’s Bakery & Café for All Your Summertime Favorites
On a warm summer day, it’s hard to resist a...
Fireworks will not end at Lititz Springs Park
Reedy will be back in 2018 Editor, Record Express, I...
Timeless profession
Lititz Watch Technicum training the next generation of watchmakers The...
Showcase of Homes, July 13, 2017
Need a Used Car? Need Auto Repairs? You Need S & B Auto Repair
Whenever you need an affordable used car or reliable...
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
