Memorial Day Weekend in Lititz

Arts Fest will feature local talent

The all-new Lititz Arts Fest, created as part of the year-long “Independence Remembrance 200” fest honoring Lititz’s 200th consecutive Fourth of July celebration, will be held Saturday, April 27, in Lititz Springs Park.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for general admission are: ages two to 10, $3; ages 11 to 17, $5; age 18 and older, $7.

There will be fine and performing arts demonstrations throughout the park from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. A KidZone will also be open during this time period.



A concert begins in the evening at 6:40 p.m., featuring Red Rose City Chorus, The Lititz Community Chorus, and Lititz Community Band. A Lancaster Symphony concert begins at 8:10 p.m. Those who attend will also have the option of paying additional fees for priority concert seating.

The grand finale to this year’s Lititz Artsfest will be a 20-minute pyromusical produced by Celebration Fireworks. Attendees will be permitted to put down blankets at the fireworks field from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There will be no advanced sales for this event. All tickets sales will take place at the entrance gates.

To learn more about the event, visit lititz4thofjuly.com.

‘The Civil War’ in Lititz Springs Park

Servant Stage Company will present “The Civil War,” on Sunday, May 28, at Lititz Springs Park at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The free outdoor show will be staged in the park’s bandshell.

“The Civil War,” a Broadway musical by Frank Wildhorn Jr., will be led by Servant Stage Company Artistic Director Wally Calderon, and features a cast of over 30 performers.

Highlighted performers include Daniel Gorham of Baltimore, Md. (from the recent National tour of Ragtime where he understudied the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr.); Joshua Keefer of Lancaster (featured most recently at American Music Theatre); gospel and soul singer Mina Thomas of Hudson Valley, N.Y., (who recently traveled across Europe on tour with The Golden Voices of Gospel); and Jacob Daniel Cummings of White Plains, Ala., (seen in many lead roles at Sight & Sound Theatres and currently performing at The Fulton in “James and The Giant Peach”).

“We needed a cast full of powerhouse vocalists with enough diversity to cover a range of styles,” says Johnathan Bauer, Servant Stage’s executive director. “This show uses such a wide variety of musical influences to paint the emotional landscape of the most divisive period in American history. You’ll hear everything from gospel, folk, country, pop, rhythm and blues, to traditional Broadway.”

Drawing on letters, journals, and the words of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Walt Whitman, The Civil War is a thrilling and awe-inspiring dramatic theatrical concert. This epic thematic revue puts a human face on one of the greatest tragedies of American history and explores the experiences of the soldiers and leaders who fought for their way of life. It also examines the lives of the lovers and families they left behind, as well as the hopes and fears of the slaves whose freedom was at stake.

Other cast members include Brittany Adkins, Carl Anderson, Stephen Baker, Japhael Bondurant, Nathan Cooney, Briana Franklin, Joshua William Green, Lindsey Grimble, Joshua Harnish, Ray Hilton, Nicole Horton, Cassandra Johnson, Paul Marini, Jonah Martin, Justin Mazzella, Kat Prickett, Amber Renae, Lisa Stewart, Holly Wert, Matthew Wilhelm, Wes Wise, Jenny Wolcott and Sarah Zahn.

“The Civil War” will also be presented Sundays, June 4 and 11, at Millersville University’s Winter Center at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. These are pay-what-you-want, and tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at Millersville University, 871-7600, or by visiting ServantStageCompany.com.

Parade

The Lititz American Legion will conduct the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony May 30 at 10:45 a.m.

The short patriotic parade forms on Warwick Street, moves to North Broad, and then to East Main, and ends at the Moravian Cemetery. There, a memorial program with a keynote speaker will be held in honor of all fallen veterans.

The community is encouraged to participate.

Military Encampment in Park

The Lititz Springs Park Board of Trustees will host “Lititz Remembers… A Timeline Encampment of Military History” on Memorial Day, from noon to 4 p.m.

At the conclusion of the parade and its ceremonies, the Timeline Encampment of Military History will come alive in Lititz Springs Park.

As visitors make their way through the main park entrance off Route 501, they will see the progression of our nation’s military history. Set-up chronologically from the Revolutionary War to the present, the public can journey through the encampments of re-enactors and war machinery to witness demonstrations and to experience the sights and sounds of the times.

Held rain or shine, the free event is open to families and to people of all ages. Food vendors will sell their wares to patrons in the main parking lot.

Interested historians can participate by e-mailing parke@oehmecarrier.com. For more information about Lititz Springs Park, visit lititzspringspark.org.