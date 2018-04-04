MCFEE 4 Kids Auction is April 14

The MCFEE 4 Kids Auction will be held Saturday, April 14 at the Manheim Brethren in Christ Activity Center, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim.

Doors open and the silent auction begins at 4 p.m., with the live auction kicking off at 6 p.m.

A menu from Hess BBQ offers beef and chicken sliders, meatballs, hot dips, roasted veggies, a potato bar, green salad, and more.

Jere Gish, Manheim Central alumnus and WGAL morning news anchor, returns as emcee. Handheld bidding means guests can view silent auction items, monitor bids and enjoy express checkout, all with their own smart phone or tablet.

Local businesses that make this event possible include Presenting Sponsor, Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction; and the following Lead Sponsors: Buch Funeral Home, EI Associates, Hess Auction Group; Longenecker’s Hardware Company; Rohrer’s Incorporated; Ruhl Insurance; and Union Community Bank.

Attendees can bid on a variety of items, with something to appeal to all. How about a Day Out with Dad or a Mom and Me Outing? Perhaps

a backstage experience at Penn Cinema or Sight & Sound? Fitness buffs can bid on a personal training package or memberships to local clubs. Salon certificates will be available for those who want pampered and golf packages for those on the greens. Enjoy date night with a dining certificate, or a creative session at a local pottery studio.

Can’t make the event? Support the fundraiser by bidding online from home starting now. Preview auction items and bid up until silent auctions close the night of the event. Winning bidders are notified electronically, with item pickup at Myer’s Furniture the following week. The live auction remains live and you’ll need to be there in person to experience the excitement of placing the winning bid.

Learn more, preview items, and bid at mcfee4kids.org

To date, more than $1.3M in classroom grants have been funded by MCFEE for the Manheim Central School District, supporting learning experiences above and beyond those available from taxpayer funds.

Tickets for this event, which includes two hours of food and the auction, are $55 each, must be purchased in advance and are available at Divine Consign, Myer’s Furniture, or by calling 717-951-0710.