Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Mark your calendars! This year’s Lititz Storytelling Festival will be held Sept. 28 and 29.
Evening concerts will take place at the Warwick High School Auditorium. Also new for 2018, ticketholders will be able to experience the charm of downtown Lititz as the Festival expands into multiple venues around town, including the Linden Hall Theater, JoBoy’s Events Hall, Brownstone Manor and Lititz Elementary School during the day on Saturday.
This year’s storytellers include Geraldine Buckley, Donald Davis, Lyn Ford, Andy Offutt Irwin and Charlotte Blake Alston. There will also be a musical performance by Keith Cochran and Friends.
Attendees can learn from the masters and hone their own storytelling skills at concurrent workshops, or sign up for one of two Story Swap/open mic events to present their own story.
To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit LititzSF.org.
