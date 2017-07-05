Home   >   Entertainment   >   More Parade Photos

More Parade Photos

July 5, 2017

(All photos/captions by Suzette Wenger, LNP)

Patriotic Parade – July 3

The Lititz Community Band is pictured from atop the Parkview Hotel during the Lititz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club, traveling south on North Broad Street on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Scout Pack 44 carries a large American flag as viewed from atop the Parkview Hotel during the Lititz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Scouting Pack 44 carries a large American flag as viewed from atop the Parkview Hotel during the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Lititz Fire Company Number 1, is pictured during Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club, as the engine travels south on North Broad Street on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Dancers go past the Parkview Hotel during the Lititz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

American Legion Riders Post 56

 

A plane from Lancaster Airport drives during the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

A team from Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum 

 

A group from Luther Acres participates in the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club, as they travel south on North Broad Street on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

 

Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club, travels south on North Broad Street on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Lititz Historical Foundation participates during the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

A youngster covers his ears as the American Legion Riders Post 56 pass. 

 

Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club, travels south on North Broad Street on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

This group represents Special Olympics

 

Viewers sit along North Broad Street to watch the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Dancers fill the street during the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade, sponsored by the Lititz Lions Club on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

UDS Service Dogs walk along during the Littiz’s 26th Annual Patriotic Parade on Monday, July 3, 2017.

 

Johnson & Johnson 

 

The Lititz UM Praise Band 

 

Bomberger’s 

 

The Rajah Temple String Band 

 

This car from Keller Bros had two furry friends along for the ride

