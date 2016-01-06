Home   >   Entertainment   >   Learn the history of Pensupreme dairy

Learn the history of Pensupreme dairy

By on January 6, 2016

LR20160107_LibPensupreme1

 

By popular demand, the Lititz Historical Foundation will welcome back David Heckel, who will discuss the history of Pensupreme dairy in Lancaster County. The lecture will take place at the Lititz library’s community room on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The library is located at 651 Kissel Hill Road.

Heckel is the grandson of Eli L. Garber, who founded the original company. Eli L. Garber was born Feb. 11, 1864. In 1890, he invested his money in the Garber-Reist Company located in Stevens. By 1895, they began operating a creamery and egg business, located at the current site of BB&T headquarters on Cedar Street in Lititz. It was at this location that the business incorporated under the name E.L. Garber and Son.

In 1929, the company’s name was changed to Penn Dairies, Inc., with the trade name now known as Pensupreme. Pensupreme ice cream was a very popular treat in the area, and the company also owned several convenience stores around the county.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the foundation at 627-4636.

 

E.L. Garber and Son became Penn Dairies, Inc. (Pensupreme) in 1929.

2 Comments

  1. Dale Weller

    September 16, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Did Pennsupreme Dairies ever have an ice cream bar or popsicle called “Darlene”? If so, can you provide ingredients, etc. Thanks.

  2. Sam Ryder

    August 4, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Yes they did, they had great orange cream and chocolate cream popcycles and icecream sandwiches. There may have been more but thats all I remember

