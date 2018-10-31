Learn about the Ice Age in Pennsylvania
Visit the Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. for a special program about what life was like some 10,000 years ago in what is now Pennsylvania.
Author and storyteller Robin Moore’s program, “Hunting the Mastodon, Running with the Caribou: Ice Age Tales from Prehistoric Pennsylvania,” will feature his storytelling skills and natural history knowledge as well as demonstrations of primitive living skills using replicas of clothing and tools from that period.
His program, designed to appeal to adults as well as youngsters, will take place at the Eicher House, 409 Cocalico St. in Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park. The Eicher Arts Center hosts a series of admission-free Sunday afternoon cultural events there each year. It also has in an adjacent building a collection of Woodland Native American artifacts and educational materials.
Moore has presented more than 5,000 interpretive history programs in the past 37 years and has written award-winning books of Pennsylvania folklore and historical fiction, such as “The Bread Sister of Sinking Creek,” which was set in the late 18th century.
He received in 2016 a grant from the Mercer Museum in Doylestown to create a program about Pennsylvania’s earliest people, the Paleo-Indians, who lived in the region when mammoths and 300-pound beavers roamed there and deep layers of ice covered much of the state.
Henry Chapman Mercer, an archaeologist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, established the Mercer Museum in 2016 to house his collection of pre-industrial tools and other objects.
Archaeologists have found evidence of human settlement in Pennsylvania that date back to the Ice Age. Some scientists claim that items found at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter archaeological site in Pennsylvania’s Washington County indicate that people were living there as early as 16,000 years ago.
Refreshments will be provided at the program. Donations to the Eicher Arts Center will be accepted. To learn more, call 717-738-3084.
