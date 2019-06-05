LCBC Motorsports Show is June 8

The 20th annual LCBC Motorsports Show will be held on June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LCBC Manheim, 2392 Mount Joy Road.

At this completely event, patrons can enjoy free maple donuts, coffee, and Turkey Hill ice cream as well as free entry to win a large flat screen HDTV. Enjoy the food also available from Hess’s BBQ, Bricker’s French Fries, LCBC Connections Café, and more.

Bring the whole family for activities like inflatables, face painting, and remote control car racing, in addition to seeing the hundreds of vehicles from tractors to street rods to custom sports cars.

This year’s show will celebrate America’s favorite pony car, the Ford Mustang, with a large Mustang Corral featuring all six generations of Mustangs, special models, Shelbys, Cobras, and other limited editions.

The show is open to all makes and types of vehicles. Free vehicle registration takes place on-site, or can be completed in advance at eventbrite.com. Search for “LCBC Motorsports Show.” Show entrants are also eligible for door prizes and custom made award trophies.