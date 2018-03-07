Laurel Dance adding classes for individuals with autism

Laurel Dance Company will be holding a meet and greet at its studio, 514 E. Main St., Ephrata, on March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., to introduce its new Musical Expressions classes. Musical Expressions classes are designed for those individuals on the autism spectrum and other intellectual differences.

Each class is designed to meet the individual and specific needs of each participant in order to foster creative expression, body awareness, and fun. Through music appreciation, stretching, and both structured and improvisational movement, each student will be empowered to value mind, body, and expression.

The first eight week session will run Thursdays, beginning April 5. Participants will be placed in classes according to age. The Musical Expressions classes will be taught by Jill Gerhart, who taught special education locally for over 10 years.

At the meet and greet, potential participants may meet Gerhart, meet members of LDC’s board of directors, tour the studios, and enjoy light refreshments. Registration for classes will also be accepted at this time; class sizes are limited.

For more information, visit laureldance.org.