‘King Lear’ coming to EPAC

Ephrata Performing Arts Center will perform “King Lear” March 16 through 25, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

The Tragedy of King Lear is one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays. Join EPAC’s talented actors in a night filled with betrayal, subterfuge, and redemption. Travel the harrowing heath of England and survive the treacherous storm to find out what will become of King Lear, his three beautiful daughters, and his kingdom.

Is love really blind? Can true justice prevail? Are we all just “flies to wanton boys” in this world? Let EPAC take you into Shakespeare’s view of the human experience. You won’t regret your decision, &tstr; although King Lear surely will.

Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 733-7966 x1.