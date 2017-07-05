Home   >   Entertainment   >   More July 4 photos…

More July 4 photos…

By on July 5, 2017

(Photos/captions by Suzette Wenger/LNP)

July 4 in the Park

The Independence Day crowd at Lititz Springs Park enjoys music by the Lititz Community Band during the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Lancastrians honor Independence Day at the Lititz Springs Park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

The crowd listens to the Lititz Community Band on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

The crowd listens to Colebrook Road on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

A volunteer straightens a candle at the Lititz Springs Park as people celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Zoann Parker of T & J Farms, shows Olivia Learn, 5, daughter of Devin and Stephanie Learn of Lititz, how to pet Star, at the Lititz Springs park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Griffin Palm, 4, son of Jackie and Mike Palm of Mt. Joy, enjoys a vanilla cone at the Lititz Springs Park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Kim Conrad, peeks over the shoulder of her husband Jeff Conrad, as he cooks burgers at the Lititz Springs Park, where Lancastrians celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Youngsters look at a garter snake at the Lititz Springs Park during a presentation by Jack Hubley on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Jack Hubley shows children a garter snake during the Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Lancastrians listen to Jack Hubley give a presentation at the Lititz Springs Park during the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Jack Hubley shows his garter snake to the crowd on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Jack Hubley shows off his garter snake during the Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Jack Hubley explains how his twenty-year-old, Red-tail hawk, Spike, can't fly anymore after being injured along route 283 during his presentation at the Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Lancastrians listen to Jack Hubley's presentation at the Lititz Springs Park during the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Ian Hough, 7, son of Brian and Monica Hough, Lititz, gives a try at the ring toss during the Independence Day celebration at the Lititz Springs Park during the Fourth of July on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Someone wearing a flag outfit honors Independence Day at the Lititz Springs Park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Cayleigh Meade, 8, tries a game during the Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Lilyana King, 2, daughter of Ben and Linda King of Smoketwon, plays alongside the Lititz Spring as the Fourth of July celebration takes place on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Lancastrians honor Independence Day at the Lititz Springs Park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Kids enjoy a presentation by Jack Hubley as Lancastrians honor Independence Day at the Lititz Springs Park for the 200th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

Blankets and chairs are all set for the Fourth of July fireworks in Lititz on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 

 

