January at Weathered Vineyards
Weathered Vineyards, Ephrata, located in the Historic Smithton Inn at 900-A W. Main St., is hosting several musical events in January. All concerts take place from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Jan. 3: Joe Lerman returns, performing his own blend of classic rock and country favorites.
- Jan. 4: Husband and wife duo Maggie Spike are singer/songwriters who write, perform and record original folk, world, and Celtic-inspired music.
- Jan. 10: As Repressed & Masked, Maya Hippensteel and Bradon Marshall perform a combination of original music and covers, bringing their unique style to each song.
- Jan. 11: Two Pints Shy is a fun energetic acoustic band who love making music together. They perform a wide range of familiar covers spanning six decades, and a number of original songs, too. Their sound is a blend of rock, folk, country, indie, and Americana.
- Jan. 17: Jared Mason is a singer/songwriter from the Philadelphia area who performs both originals and covers, all genres from the ‘50s to today.
- Jan. 18: Any Given Thursday is comprised of Kevin Raubenstine and JJ Hannon They cover well-known classics, ranging from the ‘70s through today’s hits. They love interacting with the crowd, encouraging sing-alongs and leaving a lasting impression.
- Jan. 24: Gabe Traynor is an acoustic entertainer performing covers by Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Bush, Nirvana, and many more.
- Jan. 25: Lucille is a singer-songwriter with a passion for the ukulele. With only four strings of an acoustic/electric tenor uke, Lucille’s strong vocals shine to create a full and passionate sound.
- Jan. 31: Mike Gordon’s words weave songs about life, truth, and travesty.
Learn more at weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Out of the Past
Beginning in the late 1800s, this grouping of houses made...
-
Births – Reported Dec. 26, 2019
ATTEBERRY, Kyle and Stephanie (Mousetis), Lititz, a daughter, at home,...
-
Hop’in Around: ‘Tis the season… for beer! (Part 2)
The ugly Christmas sweaters were out in full force at...
-
January at Weathered Vineyards
Weathered Vineyards, Ephrata, located in the Historic Smithton Inn at...
- This week at the movies
-
Get the ‘drop’ on New Year’s Eve
In Times Square, they drop a 12,000-pound crystal ball to...
-
Memories in motion
Centerpieces of model train village have special meaning for area...
-
Out of the Past
Beginning in the late 1800s, this grouping of houses...
-
Births – Reported Dec. 26, 2019
ATTEBERRY, Kyle and Stephanie (Mousetis), Lititz, a daughter, at...
-
Hop’in Around: ‘Tis the season… for beer! (Part 2)
The ugly Christmas sweaters were out in full force...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Tricia Dauberman. says:
-
Elindsey Dodson says:
-
Erin Young says: