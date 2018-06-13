Irish dance showcase set for June 16
The Hooley School of Irish Dance annual showcase of Irish dance and culture is coming to the Warwick High School auditorium, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, on Saturday, June 16, with performances at 2:30 and 6 p.m.
This year’s show is titled “The Dawn,” and will include both traditional and original choreographies. Dancers range from cute three year old beginners, nationally ranked competitive dancers of all ages, through adults. The show will also include special performances by the three championship level dancers who competed in the World Championships, held in Glasgow, Scotland, in March.
The school of more than 160 dancers trains children and adults for recreation level and competition level dancing. The school welcomes those new to Irish dance and also fosters dance talent that has competed at regional, national and international competitions in Canada, England and Ireland.
The school’s director is Irish Dance Certified (Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha) teacher and adjudicator, Crystal Carper, who passed the rigorous TCRG exam in 2008, On staff are also Angelina Press TCRG, and Gretchen Weidler TCRG. The teachers frequently attend local and regional competitions, taking many dancers from the beginner to championship level, and national and international competition.
The school performs locally in parades, talent showcases, performances, benefits, commercials, and Irish themed celebrations thought the year, performs with notable musicians in the region, and been featured on Fox43 News, and in the Lancaster Newspaper, Lititz Record Express, and Ephrata Review.
The mission of Hooley School of Irish Dance is to cultivate character and excellence through a supportive community and learning environment. Irish dance is a journey, and they encourage dancers to be positive and goal-oriented as they take steps and leaps forward focusing on the core values of excellence, grit and integrity.
Tickets are $15 for adults; children ages 5 through 12 pay $8. To purchase tickets, contact the Hooley Irish Dance Booster Club at boosterclub@hooleyirishdance.com or hooleyirishdancebooster.blogspot.com.
For more about Hooley, visit hooleyirishdance.com.
