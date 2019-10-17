Interactive “Rocky Horror” Friday night at Tellus360

RGOS Lancaster is pleased to announce their fourth annual interactive screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, set for Friday, October 18 at Tellus360.

The classic science fiction musical, in theatres continuously since it was released over 40 years ago, has developed quite a following among the generations who have experiences all the sights of the interactive screenings.

“Once again, we’re pleased to help Lancastrians give themselves over to absolute pleasure” said DJ Ramsay, event producer. “It’s time to grab your noisemakers, lace up your corsets, and get weird!”

The screening, held at Tellus360 (24 E. King Street) will feature surprise performances, giveaways, entertainment that is sure to leave attendees squirming in their seats. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the film beginning promptly at 8:00 p.m. Following the screening, Lancaster’s own DJ Salinger will host an after party at Tellus360. Complete information about the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/505577573547987/.

$15 advance tickets are on sale now at RHPSLanc.com/tickets, and will be on sale through October 18th at 5:00 p.m. At the door tickets ($20) may be available at the door; see the Facebook event for details. Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate to the newly-formed Lancaster LGTBQ+ Coalition when they purchase their tickets and at the event.