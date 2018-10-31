Hopin Around: With a quack, quack here…
…and a quack, quack there, Mike and Kristen Brubaker will be celebrating an anniversary. Throw in a “moo,” too, because I’m talking about Moo-Duck Brewery in Elizabethtown. The environmentally-friendly brewery is marking its fourth anniversary in November and they are throwing a party to celebrate.
Over the years, the Brubakers have been good at producing some great celebratory beers for the brewery’s milestones and this year is no different. On Saturday, Nov. 3, Moo-Duck will release a bourbon barrel-aged version of their King Slava Russian Imperial Stout.
This is not a beer for the weak and meager; the 2016 version of King Slava clocked in at 10.5 percent ABV with an IBU of 50. I failed to get an early taste of this year’s batch — my fault, not theirs — but I’m sure it will carry the same strong flavors a big stout should, and employ a caramel-colored lacing that coats the glass. This year’s batch has spent over five months in a Heaven Hill barrel. It will be available on draft and to go in 22-ounce bottles. Let me know what you think of King Slava by Tweeting me at @DrinkItWriteIt. Along with the stout, Mike has promised the release of several small batch brews throughout the day
“At 1 p.m. we will be releasing Naked Slava, which is an un-barrel aged version,” said Brubaker. “Then at 4:30 p.m. we will release ‘Maple Slava.’ This is King Slava aged on PA Maple Syrup that I first aged the syrup in a Dad’s Hat rye whiskey barrel.”
The anniversary event will run from noon until 9 p.m., and will feature live music all day, something Moo-Duck has become known for over its four years in business. Saturday’s line-up will feature K. Edwards, Matt Wenger, and Not Quite Rite. E-Town’s own Fuego Latino food truck will be serving up victuals; their regular menu includes delicacies such as empanadas, steak burritos, and authentic tacos. Beer themed merch will be available from Hop Hedz.
If you haven’t been to Moo-Duck before you might be wondering: what’s in a name? I got the whole story from the folks at Moo-Duck back when they opened in 2015. Mike Brubaker and Kristen met at the Pocono Environmental Education Center while the two worked as educators.
At the time, Mike was part of a birdwatching team. (Yes, there is such a thing.) He and his fellow avian enthusiasts from the center decided to enter The World Series of Birding and when pressed for a team name a friend blurted out, “moo duck!” The not-so-serious name fit the team’s nature and it stuck.
Fast forward a couple years and Mike was homebrewing and again needed a name, so he stuck with Moo-Duck-Moo for the cows in the Lancaster County pastures, and Duck for the fowls that wander the streets of Elizabethtown. Ultimately, he turned his passion for homebrewing into a business and decided to stick with what he knew, Moo-Duck.
I still don’t know why the anniversary beer is named King Slava. I guess that is subject for another column. Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
