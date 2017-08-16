Home   >   Entertainment   >   Homegrown Hank: Imhof will be pickin’ and grinnin’ at the Lititz Farmers Market

Homegrown Hank: Imhof will be pickin’ and grinnin’ at the Lititz Farmers Market

By on August 16, 2017

Hank Imhof will be providing entertainment at the Lititz Farmers Market this Thursday evening.

Imhof, who has played around the Lancaster area for some time, specializes in blues, jazz, gospel, folk, bluegrass, rock and any combination of the above. He has a homegrown finger-style, flat-picking, and slide style.

The featured food truck of the week will be Bountiful Feast. You won’t want to miss out on their grilled shrimp.

The market is open weekly, Thursday evenings, from 4:30 p.m. to dusk, in the parking lot in the 100 block of North Broad Street, across from the entrance to Lititz Springs Park.

Visit lititzfarmersmarket.com to learn more.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *