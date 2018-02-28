It’s high school musical season! ♫♪

Over the next two months, nearly every secondary school in the county will be performing a musical. Here’s a list of the schools in the Lancaster County Weeklies coverage area.

Manheim Central High School

Show: “Shrek”

Performances: March 8, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.; March 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: All tickets reserved, standard $5; premium $8

To purchase tickets: Visit the high school lobby on Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6 and March 7 between 6:30 and 8 p.m.; tickets also available at the door

Synopsis: Based on the DreamWorks film, this story tells the tale of being true to yourself and who you really are.

Donegal High School

Show: “Beauty and the Beast”

Performances: Senior citizens’ dress rehearsal March 8 at 2 p.m.; March 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.; March 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and senior citizens; $10 adults

To purchase tickets: Visit the box office in the high school lobby Feb. 27, March 1, 6 or 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. or tickets@donegalsd.org

Synopsis: A spell turns a prince into a beast who must learn to love if he wants to break the spell.

Elizabethtown Area High School

Show: “Curtains: The Musical Comedy Whodunnit”

Performances: March 8, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m.; March 10 at 1 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and senior citizens; $10 adults

To purchase tickets: Visit etownschools.org/theater

Synopsis: This parody of 1950s “whodunnit” theater mysteries investigates murder behind the scenes of a fictional cowboy musical, “Robbin’ Hood.”

Manheim Township High School

Show: “Cinderella”

Performances: March 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.; March 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and senior citizens; $10 adults

To purchase tickets: Visit mtpa.mtwp.net, at the box office, or at the door

Warwick High School

Show: “Anything Goes”

Performances: March 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; March 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: Depending on location: $9.50, $11.50 students and senior citizens; $11.50, $13.50 adults.

To purchase tickets: Visit warwicksd.org or purchase in the music department tech lab on March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Synopsis: Set aboard an ocean liner, this musical features a love triangle, elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail.

Cocalico High School

Show: “Godspell”

Performances: March 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.; March 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $5

To purchase tickets: Purchase at the door or email Chris Beiler at Christopher_Beiler@cocalico.org

Synopsis: A group of people come together to form a community through lessons, parables and songs.

Linden Hall School

Show: “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Performances: April 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 students; $10 adults

To purchase tickets: Tickets go on sale in March. Call 717-626-8512. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Synopsis: This show follows the story of how a young orphan ultimately became Peter Pan.

Ephrata High School

Show: “Beauty and the Beast”

Performances: April 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; April 14 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $7 students; $10 adults

To purchase tickets: Visit easdpa.org or the school box office

Synopsis: A spell turns a prince into a beast who must learn to love if he wants to break the spell.

Lititz Christian School

Show: “Jungle Book”

Performances: April 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; April 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and senior citizens; $10 adults

Performance location: Grace Church auditorium, attached to Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz

To purchase tickets: Tickets may be purchased online at showtix4u.com or at the LCS office (cash or checks only).

Synopsis: This musical comedy follows the story of the man-cub Mowgli as he learns life lessons with his friends in the jungle.