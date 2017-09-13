Head East! Travelogue will explore ‘The Promised Land’
The first Rotary Club of Lititz Travel & Adventure Series of the season will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. There will be two showings, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., with musical entertainment 30 minutes prior to each show. The show will feature the Middle East.
The Middle East is a land of hospitality, a place where people make strangers feel at home. At the same time, it’s also been witness to acts of unspeakable brutality between warring tribes throughout history. It’s a world of paradoxes — one that is explored in director Rick Ray’s new film “The Promised Land: Adventures In the Middle East.”
“The Promised Land” represents a travel documentary through several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Jordan, and Turkey, and it showcases the wonders of those lands while discussing their rich histories and cultures. It will include wonders such as Petra, Jerusalem, the Cedars of Lebanon, and Cappadocia
Ray, an award-winning cinematographer, writer, editor and director, has traveled the world to capture images of its peoples and cultures. A former Lonely Planet Backpacker, he has produced numerous films on regions as diverse as Israel, Bali, Borneo, Lebanon, Syria, and Iceland.
Ray is founder and president of the web-based stock footage company DVarchive.com and is a frequent lecturer at performing arts centers and universities across the United States.
General admission tickets are sold at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for students. Season tickets, which can be used at any show, cost $35 for adults and $12 for students. Season tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club of Lititz member, or from the Lititz Public Library.
Net funds from travelogue are given to more than 30 non-profit service groups each year, as well as providing college loans and scholarships to many local students.
To learn more, contact Dean Brandt at 626-4520.
-
