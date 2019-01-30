Group will perform work inspired by Ephrata Cloister

Grammy-nominated vocal quartet New York Polyphony will perform at The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster, on Feb. 17 and 18. Both concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

The quartet will perform a program that includes the world premiere of Gregory Spears’ “The Bitter Good.” This piece was written for New York Polyphony with commissioning funding from Chamber Music America.

The group’s baritone, Christopher Herbert, researched the music of Ephrata. He uncovered, studied, and catalogued 122 music manuscripts created by the solitary brethren and sisters of the 18th-century Ephrata Cloister. One of his noteworthy findings was to prove that the sisters wrote some of the music, marking them the first known female composers in the Americas. Spears wrote a new work for New York Polyphony based on his research and using texts by various Cloister members.

Christopher Herbert will provide a 45-minute pre-concert lecture on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m.

To purchase tickets, or learn more, visit LancasterTrust.com or call 717-560-8241.