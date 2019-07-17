Gretna Tour of Homes is Aug. 3
Enjoy a fascinating glimpse into the architecture and style of Mount Gretna’s iconic homes on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self guided walking tour will also include a trolley ride to one home near the lake.
This year’s Tour of Homes offers a peek inside houses representing a variety of Mount Gretna neighborhoods. You will see everything from tiny summer cottages, weekend getaways, and year-round “Winterite” homes. An iconic favorite is back on the tour this year &tstr; a cottage built in 1903 by a New York industrialist with one of the largest porches in town. Rumor has it that this house was designed on the back of a napkin by a famous architect.
Imagine what life is like living in this treasured town on a quaint street. You will get to see how people have transformed these cottages to accommodate modern life while keeping the charm inherent in Mount Gretna structures nestled in the treetops.
The tour is sponsored by Snitz Creek Cabinet Shop. Proceeds benefit Gretna Music, an organization that has been presenting world-class music at affordable prices for over 44 years.
Tickets are $20 (in advance) or $25 (day of). Advance tickets are available by calling Gretna Music at 717-361-1508, online at gretnamusic.org or at the following locations: all Stauffers of Kissel Hill locations; Gretna Emporium, Mount Gretna; and Snitz Creek Cabinet Shop at 2020 Cornwall Road, Lebanon.
On the day of the tour, $25 tickets will be sold outside the Mount Gretna post office on Princeton Avenue, and in front of the Mount Gretna Playhouse at 200 Pennsylvania Ave.
Learn more at gretnamusic.org/title/tour-of-homes.
