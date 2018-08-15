Gretna Music summer season ends Sept. 8
Gretna Music will continue its summer season with early music ensembles Tenet and the Sebastians on Sunday, Aug. 26. Canadian Brass will perform on Saturday, Sept. 1 and return Sunday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. for a free jazz worship service with Rev John Overman officiating.
Jazz pianists Fred Hersch and Aaron Diehl will be playing together on Sunday, Sept. 2. Verona Quartet will be closing out the season on Saturday, Sept. 8.
All performances are at the Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna, and begin at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at gretnamusic.org.
