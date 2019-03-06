Go green on 2nd Friday!

The theme of 2nd Friday, March 8, is St. Patrick’s Day. Downtown businesses on Main and Broad streets will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., and food vendors, nonprofits, and musicians will take to the streets.

Events and specials include:

Hooley School of Irish Dance will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of Tiger’s Eye at 49 East Main Street. The show will feature 6 champion dancers, two at a time.

Lititz Music Co. will be offering 10% off of brand new and pre-owned record players. They’ll also be showcasing a $2 record selection out front (weather permitting)

Appierances will be offering “a buck a stripe” meaning: a stripe of green color applied to your hair for $1. The color washes out completely with shampoo. No appointment necessary.

The Purple Turtle Consignment Boutique will have a $2 porch sale for all clothing on porch racks.

Danner’s Deli is having 10% off all green Lititz items and also giving out sample of candy Irish potatoes.

Josiah’s Oils will offer a free hand made organic lip balm with essential oils blend purchase.

Min D’s Boutique will be doing a March Madness with an additional 10% off all retired Vera Bradley already on sale at 50% off.

A Tea Affair will be doing March madness with an additional 10% off already sale priced items.

Pebbles & Lace Lititz will help you stretch your “green.” Every purchase of $50 or more will receive a $5 gift certificate toward a future purchase.

Heavenly Soaps & Scents will be having March Madness &tstr; take an additional 10% off winter sale merchandise. Stop in and try some of the new Coconut Sugar line from Mersea.

Candy*ology will be selling Village Irish Cream hot cocoa packets and Oh Ryan’s Irish Potatoes.

The Savory Gourmet will be doing a beer and cheeses of Ireland event. Cheeses from Counties: Dublin, Cashel and Limerick will be paired with Guinness Stout. Join them on a culinary tour of the Emerald Isle.

Ewebiquitous will be hosting a trunk show of luscious local yarn from Crabapple yarns. Meet Amanda and see all of her gorgeous colorways. All green yarn is 10% off.

2nd Friday is a year-round, family-friendly event in Downtown Lititz. It is a rain or shine event on the second Friday of each month. Follow the Downtown Lititz Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the events for evening.