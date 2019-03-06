Go green on 2nd Friday!
By mhunnefield on March 6, 2019
The theme of 2nd Friday, March 8, is St. Patrick’s Day. Downtown businesses on Main and Broad streets will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., and food vendors, nonprofits, and musicians will take to the streets.
Events and specials include:
- Hooley School of Irish Dance will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of Tiger’s Eye at 49 East Main Street. The show will feature 6 champion dancers, two at a time.
- Lititz Music Co. will be offering 10% off of brand new and pre-owned record players. They’ll also be showcasing a $2 record selection out front (weather permitting)
- Appierances will be offering “a buck a stripe” meaning: a stripe of green color applied to your hair for $1. The color washes out completely with shampoo. No appointment necessary.
- The Purple Turtle Consignment Boutique will have a $2 porch sale for all clothing on porch racks.
- Danner’s Deli is having 10% off all green Lititz items and also giving out sample of candy Irish potatoes.
- Josiah’s Oils will offer a free hand made organic lip balm with essential oils blend purchase.
- Min D’s Boutique will be doing a March Madness with an additional 10% off all retired Vera Bradley already on sale at 50% off.
- A Tea Affair will be doing March madness with an additional 10% off already sale priced items.
- Pebbles & Lace Lititz will help you stretch your “green.” Every purchase of $50 or more will receive a $5 gift certificate toward a future purchase.
- Heavenly Soaps & Scents will be having March Madness &tstr; take an additional 10% off winter sale merchandise. Stop in and try some of the new Coconut Sugar line from Mersea.
- Candy*ology will be selling Village Irish Cream hot cocoa packets and Oh Ryan’s Irish Potatoes.
- The Savory Gourmet will be doing a beer and cheeses of Ireland event. Cheeses from Counties: Dublin, Cashel and Limerick will be paired with Guinness Stout. Join them on a culinary tour of the Emerald Isle.
- Ewebiquitous will be hosting a trunk show of luscious local yarn from Crabapple yarns. Meet Amanda and see all of her gorgeous colorways. All green yarn is 10% off.
2nd Friday is a year-round, family-friendly event in Downtown Lititz. It is a rain or shine event on the second Friday of each month. Follow the Downtown Lititz Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the events for evening.