Get into the holiday spirit 2nd Friday
Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. is a great opportunity to put the finishing touches (or, in the case of many of us, get started) on holiday shopping.
Santa photo ops
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit with them and take photos at the following locations/times:
- 5 to 5:45 p.m. at Indulge Lititz, 69 E. Main St.;
- 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Pebbles & Lace, 56 E. Main St.;
- 7-7:45 p.m. at a. heather & co., 64 N. Broad St.; and
- 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Komfy Couture, 101 N. Broad St.
Happenings
Here’s what’s going on at local shops and restaurants:
- Rusciano Gallery will be a Santa Claus photo op from 5 to 9 p.m.. The holiday gift shop is open and they have many one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for the holidays.
- The Savory Gourmet will be offering hot apple cider (adult version) along with cheese samples.
- Ewebiquitous is excited to be hosting Suzanne Bruhn of Timber Tiki Traditions for the third December in a row. Come out and see her one of a kind up-cycled sweaters, dresses, cowls, fingerless gloves and head bands. Don’t miss the infamous sheep cookies and other hidden holiday specials.
- Lititz Music Co. will be having a sale on select guitars for only $75 each (while supplies last) and 10 percent off of brand new and vintage record players.
- Wilbur Chocolate will be having an assortment of dessert cream cheese balls tasting. Come try different kinds and pick your favorite.
- Local women’s singing group LaLaLuna is performing carols and choral music at Aaron’s Books throughout the evening.
- Danner’s Deli will be having some dessert samples and cookie decorating
- Candy*ology will have select Hammonds bars at half off and samplings of gluten-, dairy-, egg-, and nut-free treats. Plus cookies you can do at home with the kids.
- Pebbles & Lace will host two of Santa’s elves from 6 to 8 p.m.. They will hand out small gifts to children, while they last. Santa will make an appearance at some point during that time. Friday and Saturday will be a Holiday Open House. Special gift with each purchase of $100 or more. Pop-up specials throughout the shop….and refreshments too.
- Whiff Roasters will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sampling their holiday flavors. They will also have extended holiday hours on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
- Tiger’s Eye will be sharing in the evening with “bubbly and cookies.”
- Heavenly Soaps & Scents will be offering shopping dollars on qualifying purchases. Also bath bombs buy-5-get-1-free.
- Lititz Historical Foundation will have free timed tours of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House. Tickets can be picked up the Lititz Museum beginning at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
2nd Friday is a year-round, family-friendly event in Downtown Lititz. It is a rain or shine event on the second Friday of each month. Follow the Downtown Lititz Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the events for evening.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Get into the holiday spirit 2nd Friday
Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. is a...
-
Births – Reported Dec. 13, 2018
CANULL, Bradley A. and Victoria (Thanhauser), Lititz, a son, at...
-
Garman, Woolley will marry
Scott and Sheri Garman of Lititz are excited to...
-
Rock Lititz Hotel is ready to roll!
Photos by Sarah Hummer Visitors, in groups of about 15,...
-
The holiday spirit continues in Manheim
Manheim continued to celebrate the holidays with special...
-
Folk art show this weekend in Manheim
A Christmas folk art show will be held this...
-
FFA teens prepare for 103rd PA Farm Show
Part two: Feeding and handling LNP Weeklies and Lancaster Farming...
-
Get into the holiday spirit 2nd Friday
Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. is...
-
Births – Reported Dec. 13, 2018
CANULL, Bradley A. and Victoria (Thanhauser), Lititz, a son,...
-
Garman, Woolley will marry
Scott and Sheri Garman of Lititz are excited...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Victoria Rothstein says:
-
Joanne klee says:
-