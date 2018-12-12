Home   >   Entertainment   >   Get into the holiday spirit 2nd Friday

By on December 12, 2018

Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. is a great opportunity to put the finishing touches (or, in the case of many of us, get started) on holiday shopping.

Santa photo ops

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit with them and take photos at the following locations/times:

  • 5 to 5:45 p.m. at Indulge Lititz, 69 E. Main St.;
  • 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Pebbles & Lace, 56 E. Main St.;
  • 7-7:45 p.m. at a. heather & co., 64 N. Broad St.; and
  • 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Komfy Couture, 101 N. Broad St.

Morvian House Antiques is ready to welcome 2nd Friday visitors. (Photos by Mikayla Elliot)

Happenings

Here’s what’s going on at local shops and restaurants:

  • Rusciano Gallery will be a Santa Claus photo op from 5 to 9 p.m.. The holiday gift shop is open and they have many one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for the holidays.
  • The Savory Gourmet will be offering hot apple cider (adult version) along with cheese samples.
  • Ewebiquitous is excited to be hosting Suzanne Bruhn of Timber Tiki Traditions for the third December in a row. Come out and see her one of a kind up-cycled sweaters, dresses, cowls, fingerless gloves and head bands. Don’t miss the infamous sheep cookies and other hidden holiday specials.
  • Lititz Music Co. will be having a sale on select guitars for only $75 each (while supplies last) and 10 percent off of brand new and vintage record players.
  • Wilbur Chocolate will be having an assortment of dessert cream cheese balls tasting. Come try different kinds and pick your favorite.
  • Local women’s singing group LaLaLuna is performing carols and choral music at Aaron’s Books throughout the evening.
  • Danner’s Deli will be having some dessert samples and cookie decorating
  • Candy*ology will have select Hammonds bars at half off and samplings of gluten-, dairy-, egg-, and nut-free treats. Plus cookies you can do at home with the kids.
  • Pebbles & Lace will host two of Santa’s elves from 6 to 8 p.m.. They will hand out small gifts to children, while they last. Santa will make an appearance at some point during that time. Friday and Saturday will be a Holiday Open House. Special gift with each purchase of $100 or more. Pop-up specials throughout the shop….and refreshments too.
  • Whiff Roasters will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sampling their holiday flavors. They will also have extended holiday hours on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
  • Tiger’s Eye will be sharing in the evening with “bubbly and cookies.”
  • Heavenly Soaps & Scents will be offering shopping dollars on qualifying purchases. Also bath bombs buy-5-get-1-free.
  • Lititz Historical Foundation will have free timed tours of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House. Tickets can be picked up the Lititz Museum beginning at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

2nd Friday is a year-round, family-friendly event in Downtown Lititz. It is a rain or shine event on the second Friday of each month. Follow the Downtown Lititz Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the events for evening.

Tasty hand-made treats wait for sale in a bin as a chocolatier works hard in the distance at the Wilbur Chocolate store.

