Fundraiser will benefit victims of Warwick tragedies
A craft and vendor fair fundraiser will be held Feb 2 from 9 a.m.. to 3 p.m. at Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Funds raised at the event will benefit the families of students involved in recent tragedies at Warwick High School.
Approximately 50 vendors will be on-site. There is no admission fee. However, parking in The Nook lot costs $5. Food will be sold.
“We will have a raffle table,” said organizer Jennie Kettering. “Tickets will be $2 a piece or three for $5. All money collected that day will be divided evenly between the families.”
There is also an opportunity to have fun and win a prize.
“We have hidden painted rocks throughout the area,” said Kettering. “The first 30 people to bring a painted rock to the fundraiser will receive a customer bag filled with goodies from our vendors.”
Rocks are hidden in Lititz, Manheim, East Petersburg and Ephrata. Others will be hidden around Spooky Nook on the day of the event.
Kettering is still seeking businesses and individuals to help underwrite the costs, including rental of the space.
At present, all vendor slots are filled. However more events of this sort are in the planning stage. To learn more about becoming a vendor, email warwickholidayvendors@yahoo.com.
