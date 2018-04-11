‘Fun Home’ opens at EPAC April 26

“Fun Home,” a tragicomedy musical about growing up and coming out, will be staged by Ephrata Performing Arts Center from April 26 through May 12 at Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Based on the book by Lisa Kron and a graphic novel and memoir by Alison Bechdel, and with music by Jeanine Tesori, “Fun Home” was the recipient of five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

The story follows Alison through the most influential stages of her life, beginning as a young girl growing up in her family’s funeral home. “Fun Home” is recommended for older teen and adult audiences

The show will be directed by EPAC Artistic Director Edward R Fernandez, and will star real life couple Nick and Stacia Smith as Alison’s dysfunctional parents. Meg Falasco, Cora Sibert, and Caitlyn Paige will portray Alison at three stages of her life.

EPAC will be holding a special talk back session after the May 9 performance with members of the cast, Fernandez, and representatives from EPAC and Pennsylvania Youth Congress. Come out and ask questions to gain a deeper understanding of this show.

Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.