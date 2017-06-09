Home   >   Entertainment   >   Free dance showcase this Saturday

Free dance showcase this Saturday

By on June 9, 2017

The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of Talent on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at Warwick High School performing arts center.

Tickets are not needed. Admission is by donation.  The program will feature many genres of dance by performers of all ages.

Pictured is the Dance Dynamix Company Acro Team (front row, left to right) Olivia Carrion; Ella Ober and Emily Hoover; (middle ,l-r) Keeley Thomas; Jayna Ober and Lyla Brenner; (back, l-r) Kendall Funk; Talia Sheaffer; Abby Breznak; Maya Anne-Huhn; Cristina Elliott; Lexie Bernhardt and Destiny Brewer.

