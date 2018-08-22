Free concert, ice cream Sept. 2
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation for a free concert and ice cream social in Mary Oehme Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 2. The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by Woodstream Corporation. The Mary Oehme Gardens are located behind 145 E. Main St., in downtown Lititz.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Steel Radiance, an all-female classic rock and blues cover band from Lancaster.
Steel Radiance specializes in blues rock of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Powerhouse lead guitarist Gabbie Bonet has entertained audiences from South Carolina to Nashville. During her career she had the pleasure to share the stage with artist such as Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Carlos Santana all before joining the band of three years. Tara Reber on vocals and keyboards, Lisa Thomas and Kelly Buchanan on bass and background vocal, teams with Deb Olsen on drums.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The entire evening is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Ice cream will be compliments of Greco’s of Lititz.
Call the historical foundation at 717-627-4636 with any questions.
