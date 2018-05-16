Flavorfest: free food and wine on the Ren Faire grounds
Flavorfest, set for May 26 and 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, features free admission, free parking, and free wine tasting at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.
Thirty wineries will provide complimentary samples and sales of their many varieties. The official Flavorfest sampling glass, sponsored by The River 97.3, will be available for purchase at the front gate and is the only glass permitted for sampling from the wineries. Glass rinse stations will be conveniently located throughout the site. Plastic sample cups will be provided by the wineries for patrons without a glass .
A host of artisans will sell their crafts, and unique businesses will showcase their goods and services. Regional food experts will serve up fun and educational cooking demonstrations. A collection of Pennsylvania-based musicians will provide a live musical backdrop for the festival.
For beer lovers, the Swashbuckler Brewery, will serve hand-crafted Swashbuckler Beers, Lancaster County Ciders and Mount Hope Wines by the glass to enjoy at the brewery bar and patio area.
At the Crafty Kid’s area, young guests are invited to participate in hands-on exploration of the culinary, natural and artistic worlds. Free activities will teach children about healthy eating, the importance of bees and butterflies, and how to create repurposed cork artwork, decorate a chef’s hat, make a bean tambourine, seed packet markers, and more.
Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at Mount Hope Estate & Winery is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. Learn more at parenfaire.com/flavorfest.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on your...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at...
- Posted May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old school...
-
OCBC: reach for the beach (Hop’in Around on the road)
During a recent mini-vacation I stopped by an Ocean...
-
EPAC’s Got Talent!
Local youth will display their best and brightest talents on...
-
Concert rescheduled
Earlier this year, the Eicher Arts Center had listed in...
-
Flavorfest: free food and wine on the Ren Faire grounds
Flavorfest, set for May 26 and 27, 11 a.m....
-
Hennessy & Associates Is On Your Side in Lititz
Nationwide is the insurance company that is always on...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe...
- May 17, 2018
- 0
-
Barons advance to L-L finals by holding off pesky Warriors
Ben Burkhart plays volleyball as if he’s an old...
- May 16, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Fern and Tom McCloud says: