Where to watch fireworks this year

Fourth of July is fast approaching, and several of Lancaster County’s municipalities will be hosting fireworks on or around Independence Day. Here’s where you can see dazzling light displays around the county:

June 28

Lancaster City — Celebrate Lancaster from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Queen Street. Food vendors on hand during the day, live music 5 to 10 p.m., two pub areas, and fireworks at 10 p.m. More information: visitlancastercity.com.

June 29

Rockvale — The 15th annual Independence Day celebration at The Shops @ Rockvale will begin at 4 p.m. at 35 S. Willowdale Drive. The event will host face painting and inflatable slides as well as food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit shoprockvale.com/events-at-rockvale/15th-annual-fireworks-celebration.

Mountville — Fireworks at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., will begin at dusk. Admission is free.

June 30

Lancaster City — The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” will perform its annual Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information visit usarmyband.com/event-calendar.html.

July 4

Elizabethtown — Star Barn Village, 1 Hollinger Lane Elizabethtown, is hosting a July 4th celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. There are various admission price options. Learn more at thestarbarn.com/event-calendar.

Ephrata — Fireworks will be held beginning around 9:30 p.m. at the fields behind Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area, 130 S. Academy Drive. Rain date is July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Lititz — Lititz Springs Park’s annual Independence Day celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. at 24 N. Broad St. Tickets bought in advance at Lititz Welcome Center, Bomberger’s Store, McElroy Pharmacy, Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill-Lititz and Hotel Rock Lititz are $13. Admission is $15 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit ititz4thofjuly.com

New Holland — The New Holland Band will play patriotic music beginning at 7 p.m. at New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St. Admission is free, and the pool will be open until 8 p.m. Fireworks set to begin around 9 p.m. For more information, visit newhollandsummerarts.com.

July 6

Marietta — A bike race will be held at 9 a.m. After the race, join the party in the park for family-fun activities, and food and drink from area restaurants. End the evening with the fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Details: lancasterrecumbent.com/event/historic-marietta-bike-race-marietta-fireworks.

East Petersburg — Live music from local artist Duane Slaymaker will begin at 6:30 p.m. at East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St. Afterwards, the park will screen the movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Admission is free. Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m. For more information, visit eastpetersburgday.com.

Barnstormers — There will be fireworks after the Barnstormers game at Clipper Stadium, Lancaster, on July 6. Purchase tickets at lancasterbarnstormers.com.

