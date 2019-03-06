Fire in the Glen concert March 20

The Lititz Public Library presents an evening of Celtic music performed by Fire in the Glen, on Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Returning for an encore March performance, Fire in the Glen promises to present a clapping, singing and toe tapping concert to be enjoyed by all.

Band founder Tom Knapp, a fiddler and bodhranist, will join fellow members, Megan Mullen, keyboardist and vocalist, as well as Mick Mullen, who will entertain the audience with his guitar and vocals.

Focusing on the beautiful sounds of Irish, Scottish and Maritime music as well as their own brand of “Celtic eclectic,” this performance of fiddle tunes and soulful ballads will prove to be a special celebration of music.

Those planning to attend are kindly asked to pre-register by calling the library at 717-626-2255 or emailing register@lititzlibrary.org.